So I was thinking. . . Musings about self-published and small press books

Several writer friends of mine have recently self-published books or published books with small presses. They often promote their books on their personal Facebook pages, Twitter and Instagram, relying heavily on informal personal networks to sell their books. It crossed my mind this morning that there have got to be ways to grow these informal networks into a more powerful, formal network that connects people who read with great books they might not otherwise hear about and great writers with people who would buy their books and possibly even write reviews of them- really important if your book is available through Amazon.com.

This has planted a seed in my head that maybe I could partner up with a couple of other bloggers to create a site where readers could discover great new books and writers could leverage this kind of network to get the word out about their upcoming and currently available books. Maybe this site could have reviews, and writer interviews, and links for purchasing. And this site could have connected Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. A site dedicated to the discovery and promotion of really good self-published and small press published books.

Just a thought. But I like it. And its growing on me. What do you think?

