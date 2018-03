Songs that rip your heart to shreds

playlist on Spotify

music chosen unconsciously

to pick at the scabs

bleed

Lying on the floor

staring at the ceiling

uncomfortable

on the unrelenting surface

too inert at move

Doesn’t matter

where my body lies

I am trapped in my head

haunting myself

I am my own

ghost of remorse

