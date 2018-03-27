Into My Arms- Nathan McCool
The place where I gathered all our hopeless dreams
only to bear witness to each of them devouring another.
My arms that always failed
to protect the things I cared about.
All of it was useless in the end wasn’t it?
I would take back the mistakes if I could.
I’d run through the world to come and
kick down your door,
just a torrid, dreaming vagabond
smoking lithium from a lotus flower.
I’d say, “I’m here, my darlin. I’m here for good.”
But things never turned out the way we thought they should,
and our hearts are still just opposite horizons
torn in half by the same savage splinter of lightning.
I still dream of you swaying to my music
as you balance yourself on this piano.
I am still haunted by all the things in this world
that remind me of you.
I still sing…
