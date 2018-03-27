Melt- Iulia Halatz
Iulia Halatz on Sudden Denouement
I have shared
land and sky
with you.
I have tasted
blood and honey.
My witch-oil turned
to dragon-fire
at your touch…
Soft fingers laid asleep
until your turmoil
woke them
for so long….
It feels like getting drunk
on old reddish wine
long softened
during times of
War
Equanimity
and
Comets.
What shall I pour in your glass?
Molten flowers
Golden ink
Lucid light
Unicorn mirth…
I dig your veins
for gold.
I find pure
bitter-sweet
amber nuggets.
I fear any story
whose ink
my words
can’t drink…
Yet I drip in yours
ever since.
When your arms call
and your lips
read all my feral kisses
How can there be no heaven?
