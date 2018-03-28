Center Stage (revisited)
She would never win the award
for best actress in a leading
or even performer in a guest role
She was
assistant director
boom operator
grip
vital in keeping the action moving
letting the talent shine
She was
unread name in film credits
rolling past after
the audience has left
She was
name on unread page
of the performance program
She had chosen the backgroud
unconsciously
but willingly
when young
anonymity vital
for her survival
reliant on her ability
to disappear into the wallpaper
a chameleon
As time passed
it was easy
comfortable
to be stage left
of attention’s
unflinching center
She became
minister’s girlfriend
center administrator
mother of two
called upon to
stand in those shadows
support their important work
facilitate their dreams
To write now
let others
read her words
claim her voice
seemed the most selfish
revolutionary act
she had ever engaged in
to bravely shout
not whisper
I am here
I feel
I burn
I matter
was uncharted territory
that might require
demand
she rethink the plotline
rewrite the script
finally cast herself
in the leading role
© 2016, Revised 2017, 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
