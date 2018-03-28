On Becoming A Writer: Christine Ray

I had the pleasure of being interviewed recently for both the Go Dog Go Cafe and Spillwords

Go Dog Go Café

An important part of every writer’s journey is the transition from seeing ourselves as “someone who writes” to seeing ourselves as writers.  We asked all the Go Dog Go Baristas to tell us a little bit about their journey as a writer.  We hope you enjoy learning more about the Baristas and are inspired by their stories.

When you did you start writing?

I started scrawling poetry and short stories in notebooks in 4th or 5th grade and wrote regularly throughout middle school and high school. Creative writing; however, really took a back seat once I got to college. I enjoyed college! Creative writing and journaling is something that I have come back to over and over again during times of transition in my life and then would slowly drift away from it as life got busier. The only writing I did for almost 12 years was work-related…

