Guest Blog: Roadside Rabbits–Emmy New

From Roswell to Albuquerque

I counted 53 roadside rabbits

in one hour.

They stared at the moon

from the outside of the highway

craning their necks towards the sky.

Light lit their dust

as they inched away from the cars

but their eyes did not leave the night.

Hunching behind cacti they counted constellations

like lamps torn away from the sun.

They did not suffer the street fright

from headlights

nor hear the road kill requiems

lulling colonies to comfort

in crossing over.

In Baytown, Texas

there’s a dirt devilin’

at the state line

an oozing layer

of burnt up turpentine.

Thick mist

from an oil town night light,

a flicker of a refinery candle,

spilled into the sky

There are dead animals in Houston

that are not the black spot mirages

we see in the distance

but crushed bone of something once been.

They could not be seen

past…