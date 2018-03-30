Copper Cranes

Francesca Woodman Untitled Rome 1977-78. Perhaps it should be titled, “Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani?”

Fortieth Day

100 Words







Thaw, the fifth and final season, follows in muffled white steps behind Winter. It wakes like a charging bull with a caustic rage, unleashing pent-up black thoughts, sullied emotions, and questions of sanity: leaving you fully exposed to blind spots told in epitaph. It’s the cruelest season with the chilling betrayal of your own frostbitten hands beating you down, down to nothing, down to less than nothing. When you realize you’ve had enough you find yourself channeling the iconic genius, Francesca Woodman hanging from the door casing before a final leap of faith into the unknown: leaving a void forevermore.

“The joy that isn’t shared dies young.”

― Anne Sexton



