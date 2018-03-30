Mirror Images (revisited)

My reflection

and I

do not behave

the way

mirror images

should

 

We do not

face each other

one of us

safely contained

in liquid silver pool

 

Instead

we stand

shoulder to shoulder

in an empty room

we do not

touch

 

Gazing

in opposite directions

studiously avoiding

eye contact

 

Neither of us

ready to face

our

emotional

physical

nakedness

 

Reluctant

unwilling

witnesses

to raw

vulnerability

 

Unprepared

to acknowledge our hearts

are

secretly

needful things

 

Islands

floating in space

we look at the bare white walls

of this stark prison

of our own design

 

Unable

to see

each other

to recognize

each other

 

Unable to offer

solace

comfort

in these long

aching nights

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

