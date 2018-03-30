Mirror Images (revisited)
My reflection
and I
do not behave
the way
mirror images
should
We do not
face each other
one of us
safely contained
in liquid silver pool
Instead
we stand
shoulder to shoulder
in an empty room
we do not
touch
Gazing
in opposite directions
studiously avoiding
eye contact
Neither of us
ready to face
our
emotional
physical
nakedness
Reluctant
unwilling
witnesses
to raw
vulnerability
Unprepared
to acknowledge our hearts
are
secretly
needful things
Islands
floating in space
we look at the bare white walls
of this stark prison
of our own design
Unable
to see
each other
to recognize
each other
Unable to offer
solace
comfort
in these long
aching nights
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
