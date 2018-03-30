We pour together tonight
Meet jndmello
Between these moments of solitude
You blow smoke out of the window,
I paint
And you self-destruct
In the same space.
Each wants the other to leave
But no one moves,
Lost in tune
You move,
and paint your hand across my face
through the center of my bosom
Parting my feet
And burying your mind between my soul
There you dance,
As I groove
Your words make their way all the way up
to my mind
Then the sultry weather reeks
of an unprecedented storm
I see grey and shades of blue
Like love
slips through cracks
of our existence
Your fingers slide through mine
The warmer breeze cools down
Against intricate parts of my soul
You wander deep inside,
And you rush out,
Do my depths scare you, oh my love?
You loiter around
And night brings the unruly heat down
Down to ice
But a sudden frost…
View original post 16 more words
Categories: Poetry
Leave a Reply