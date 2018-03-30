We pour together tonight

dMello

Between these moments of solitude

You blow smoke out of the window,

I paint

And you self-destruct

In the same space.

Each wants the other to leave

But no one moves,

Lost in tune

You move,

and paint your hand across my face

through the center of my bosom

Parting my feet

And burying your mind between my soul

There you dance,

As I groove

Your words make their way all the way up

to my mind

Then the sultry weather reeks

of an unprecedented storm

I see grey and shades of blue

Like love

slips through cracks

of our existence

Your fingers slide through mine

The warmer breeze cools down

Against intricate parts of my soul

You wander deep inside,

And you rush out,

Do my depths scare you, oh my love?

You loiter around

And night brings the unruly heat down

Down to ice

But a sudden frost…