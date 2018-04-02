Black Roses and Moonlight
This fever-dream mashup was inspired by American Gods and Anthony “Grumpy” Gorman’s beautiful poem Muerte.
She brings black roses and moonlight
fireflies like stars in her sky
bare feet caress the dewy ground
night blooming jasmine
reaching up to brush her opal skin
she is a casualty of time
forgotten midnight goddess slipped from her stem
name no long invoked reverently on devout lips
her followers reduced to the night creatures who fly above
trail at her feet
she shakes her head sadly at the sorry state of affairs
old ways replaced by franchised faith
found on televisions
drive-up chapels where Elvis impersonators
listen to sins and dole out penance
under neon lights for just a small tithe
Visa, Mastercard and Discover accepted
they say you are what you worship
bemused she journeys on
wonders what humanity now prays for
in their concrete fortresses
surrounded by asphalt seas
something plastic perhaps
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
