This fever-dream mashup was inspired by American Gods and Anthony “Grumpy” Gorman’s beautiful poem Muerte.

She brings black roses and moonlight

fireflies like stars in her sky

bare feet caress the dewy ground

night blooming jasmine

reaching up to brush her opal skin

she is a casualty of time

forgotten midnight goddess slipped from her stem

name no long invoked reverently on devout lips

her followers reduced to the night creatures who fly above

trail at her feet

she shakes her head sadly at the sorry state of affairs

old ways replaced by franchised faith

found on televisions

drive-up chapels where Elvis impersonators

listen to sins and dole out penance

under neon lights for just a small tithe

Visa, Mastercard and Discover accepted

they say you are what you worship

bemused she journeys on

wonders what humanity now prays for

in their concrete fortresses

surrounded by asphalt seas

something plastic perhaps

