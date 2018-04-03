For Strong Women- Marge Piercy

Whisper and the Roar

In honor of National Poetry Month

A strong woman is a woman who is straining

A strong woman is a woman standing

on tiptoe and lifting a barbell

while trying to sing “Boris Godunov.”

A strong woman is a woman at work

cleaning out the cesspool of the ages,

and while she shovels, she talks about

how she doesn’t mind crying, it opens

the ducts of the eyes, and throwing up

develops the stomach muscles, and

she goes on shoveling with tears in her nose.

A strong woman is a woman in whose head

a voice is repeating, I told you so,

ugly, bad girl, bitch, nag, shrill, witch,

ballbuster, nobody will ever love you back,

why aren’t you feminine, why aren’t

you soft, why aren’t you quiet, why aren’t you dead?

A strong woman is a woman determined

to do something others are determined

not be done. She is…