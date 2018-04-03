NaPoWriMo/GloPoWriMo 2018 Challenges on the Go Dog Go Cafe

Go Dog Go Café

For National Poetry Month in 2003, American poet Maureen Thorson pledged on her blog to write a poem a day for the month of April and invited other poets with blogs to join her. Thorson continues to sponsor this annual project and the amount of participating poets continues to grow. National Poetry Writing Month or NaPoWriMo has spread so successfully through the world poetry community that many now refer to it as Global Poetry Writing Month or GloPoWriMo.

Christine, who has been struggling with writer’s block, is participating in NaPoWriMo/GloPoWriMo 2018 to try to get herself back in the habit of writing daily and challenges you to join her. To support all the members of the Go Dog Go Cafe community who are participating, we will be hosting several special features in April to inspire you.