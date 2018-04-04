The Madness of Crowds

the streets run red

with the blood

of innocents

deemed acceptable

collateral damage

in an uncivil war

where corporations

and fetuses

enjoy more rights

more protections

than living children

who remain caught

in the crosshairs

their transparent packs

carried on slight shoulders

heavy with the weight

of our future

stains from the latest

massacre scrubbed from

the asphalt

barely dry

before the NRA waves the

photoshopped

photochopped

Bill of Rights

in one hand

as they pass out

AR-15s loaded

with venom

and vitriol

with the other

while well-dressed politicians

walk on stealthy feet

whisper softly

to aim at the cattle chutes

students now wait in

before walking

single-file through

metal detectors

incredulous and disgusted

when they are told

that this will make them “safe”

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved