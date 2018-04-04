To have without holding- Marge Piercy Classic poem in honor of NaPoWriMo/ GloPoWriM
Marge Piercy
This love poem by Marge Piercy speaks to me as strongly now as it did when I first read it over 30 years ago.
Learning to love differently is hard,
love with the hands wide open, love
with the doors banging on their hinges,
the cupboard unlocked, the wind
roaring and whimpering in the rooms
rustling the sheets and snapping the blinds
that thwack like rubber bands
in an open palm.
It hurts to love wide open
stretching the muscles that feel
as if they are made of wet plaster,
then of blunt knives, then
of sharp knives.
It hurts to thwart the reflexes
of grab, of clutch ; to love and let
go again and again. It pesters to remember
the lover who is not in the bed,
to hold back what is owed to the work
that gutters like a candle in a cave
without air, to love…
View original post 100 more words
Categories: Poetry
Leave a Reply