Cartography (revisited)

Leave a Comment

A poet can only speak

truth of their own life

highest compliment

to know that our explosive

rush of words resonates

our trembling unveiling

of deepest self

touches the secret

depths of another

 

Writing poetry is inherently

solitary

a reflective, lonely

walk in wilderness

of our own hearts and souls

full of unexpected detours

buried memories

hopes

hidden hunter’s snares

unanticipated crossroads

that we must stand before

make a choice

to embrace one of our truths

at the expense of another

 

I am constantly learning

relearning

my own inner terrain

trying to map

this ever-shifting landscape

create a guidebook

to document this poet’s journey

share my small truths

with the world

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

 

Categories: Poetry

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s