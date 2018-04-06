most believe

that the day of our birth

is the Monday or Friday we are

expelled from the womb

covered in blood and vernix

wailing our outrage

at bright lights

cold air

the volume of sound

assaulting

our newborn ears

some believe that

birth is the moment

we gain consciousness

become aware

that there is a me

separate and complete

from you

me who thinks

who feels

who needs

who wants

I ponder whether

we are born

reborn

in the eyes of another

rare moments

of intimacy

where we strip

our souls bare

truly allow ourselves

to be seen

to be known

heart to heart

soul to soul

whether we experience

a birth of self

at moments of discovery

when we look at ourselves

unflinching

pretenses stripped away

see and accept fully

who we see in the mirror

calendars

sparkling candles

do not strike me

as true measures of insight

nor indicators

of wisdom

some are only born once

unto this world

while others

shine with the light

of being born

and reborn

many times

through the years

Inspired by a piece of drunken dialogue on the TV show The Imposters

Image courtesy of Pinterest

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved