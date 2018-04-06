NaPoWriMo/GloPoWriMo 2018 Friday
Great sharing opportunity for writers participating in NaPoWriMo/GloPoWriMo 2018
The Baristas at Go Dog Go Cafe want to show our support for WordPress community members participating in NaPoWriMo/GloPoWriMo 2018. Throughout the month of April, we invite writers participating in the challenge to share some of their NaPoWriMo/ GloPoWriMo writing on Fridays.
How to participate:
-
Tell us more about yourself! Are you a new blogger? An old pro? Is this your first time participating in NaPoWriMo/ GloPoWriMo 2018? What corner of the globe do you live in? Is poetry your primary form of creative expression or are you stepping out of your comfort zone?
-
Drop a link to your best NaPoWriMo/GloPoWriMo 2018 piece of the week.
-
Visit other links below and show support for your fellow poets.
