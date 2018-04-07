Evasion (reimagined)

swimming hard

against the current

in choppy

white surf

running barefoot

in cold wet sand

legs straining

aching

moving

always

moving

afraid to stop

to breathe

what demons

will catch  me

grasp my shoulders

roughly

with taloned claws

if I risk rest?

true danger

true threat

comes from within

not without

pangs of melancholy

like steel gray clouds

move in quickly

become sleet on exposed skin

when I invite silence

invite stillness

leave me clutching my heart

with empty hands

futile effort to protect

delicate tissue

from a thousand

stinging needles

of senseless longing

for a past I never had

future selves I will never be

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

