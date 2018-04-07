The Shape of Water
we do not need words
we do not need a shared
written language
we have eyes that truly see
lips that speak a common tongue
a shared palate for the aroma
the taste
of the salt that glitters
on each other’s skin
when we flow like silk
against each other
and boundaries dissolve
like sea foam
at dawn
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
How beautifully you have given a face to a faceless.. Wow.
LikeLike
Thank you! I saw The Shape of Water tonight and wanted to capture the beautiful non-verbal communication between lovers
LikeLike
True.. Love is difficult to explain.. And you have defined it the right way
LikeLike
Thank you.
LikeLike
This is easily one of the best definitions of love I’ve seen in a while.
LikeLike
Thank you, Barry. I am so glad it spoke to you.
LikeLike