The Shape of Water

6 Comments

shape of water

we do not need words

we do not need a shared

written language

we have eyes that truly see

lips that speak a common tongue

a shared palate for the aroma

the taste

of the salt that glitters

on each other’s skin

when we flow like silk

against each other

and boundaries dissolve

like sea foam

at dawn

 

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Categories: Poetry

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

6 Comments »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s