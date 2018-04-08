Eulogy for a Friend (revisited)
your death taught me
at far too young an age
the legacy left behind
for survivors
of suicide
I was more than a little
in love with
your beautiful cheekbones
could spend an entire class
studying your elegant hands
you were a kindred spirit
always outwardly so strong,
so cool
so remote
so protective of the vulnerability
that I could sense
below your surface
I tried to reach out to you
after you lost him
to self-inflicted wounds
but my voice must have sounded
like a mere whisper
in a hurricane
even after all these years
I am so very sorry
that we were not enough
to call you back
from the abyss
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
