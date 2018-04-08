Saffron and Chestnuts
I pity you
you with your
narrow definitions
of beauty
constrained
by the notion
that a woman
must be a
walking
talking
Barbie doll
petite
blue eyed
blonde curls
to earn a place on your arm
you are blind
to how sexy her strong is
or her throaty laugh
that gorgeous brain
her wicked sense of humor
you don’t know how delicious
her saffron lips taste
or the way her chestnut eyes sparkle
when she wraps her
golden brown arms
around my neck
and calls me “Baby”
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
Wicked
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you my friend!
LikeLiked by 1 person