Dream Catcher

This piece was inspired by lines of a poem written by Auroraboros in response to a Three Day Quote Challenge.

dwelling in this

dark

delicate world

I have sat sentry

all hours of the night

listening, with intent

to your steady heartbeat

to the slow

rhythmic inhale

and exhale

of your soft breath

as you sleep

as you dream

the REM film unspooling

beneath your restless eyelids

projected against

our moon-silvered walls

a private viewing

of your unconscious

hopes

and fears

I stay at the ready

prepared to fight

your demons

and dragons

right hand on

my sword

left hand cool

against your brow

I vow to guide you back

to safer slumbers

with midnight lullabies

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved