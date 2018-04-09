A Walk on Good Friday-Lois Linkens

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

The path’s wet with rain and trodden blossom.

Crushed petals in hot hot pink looked funny

In the downpour. A box of plums, deep red

Were left on a stranger’s garden wall. Odd,

I thought were they forgotten fruit or just

A simple spring gift for the passer-by.

They had not gone bad yet. Either was fine

For a Good Friday walk in the grey rain.

I pondered to take them. But I feared it,

The trembling lip of a child, whose favourite

Plum tart, fresh pastry lined with marzipan

And segments like jewels in their almond bed

Could not be. I could not steal the joy

Those purple fruits would surely soon deploy.

