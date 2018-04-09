Woman- Aurora Phoenix
Just. . . damn! Aurora Phoenix on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
she wept
and the coliseum
crumbled in the wake
of her long -pent
anguish.
in her tears
she relinquished the burden
rough-hewn marble headstone
in the dammed ducts
of all the sisters,
daughters and mothers
who carried on
dutiful and diligent
when by all rights
bequeathed by Minerva
hard fought battle earned
they yearned to carry on
keening and lamenting
in disharmonious distress.
she raged
and Pompeii, lost
no longer, rises
from Vesuvian ashes
in riotous inferno
fueled of righteous
fury.
in her uproar
she releases the ghosts
literary, literal and liturgical
who, catlike, stole
tongue and very breath
of women on whose backs
on their backs
stripped and striped
cornerstones were planted
when by virtue
of their labors
they should be upright
ranting and raving
from birth to birthing
unleashed in the tempest
Eden’s serpent
for whose perfidy
she took the fall
oh! how far she fell
rises
and…
View original post 48 more words
Categories: Poetry
Leave a Reply