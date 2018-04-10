Special Call for Submissions: Exploitation of Women
An important call for submissions from Whisper and the Roar.
The Whisper and the Roar Collective is seeking submissions for an upcoming series on the global exploitation of women. We are accepting poetry, prose, fiction, personal narratives, and essays on these topics from around the globe. We are looking for writing that makes us feel, makes us think, that moves us.
April 15th– April 21st Domestic Violence
April 22nd – April 28th Sexual Exploitation
April 29- May 5th Female Infanticide
May 6th– May 12th Rape
May 13th– May 19th Acid Attacks
May 20th– May 26th Child Marriage
To Submit:
- Send up to 3 pieces of original writing in either PDF or Word…
