Special Call for Submissions: Exploitation of Women

An important call for submissions from Whisper and the Roar.

Whisper and the Roar

The Whisper and the Roar Collective is seeking submissions for an upcoming series on the global exploitation of women. We are accepting poetry, prose, fiction, personal narratives, and essays on these topics from around the globe. We are looking for writing that makes us feel, makes us think, that moves us. 

April 15th– April 21st                 Domestic Violence

April 22nd – April 28th              Sexual Exploitation 

April 29- May 5th                         Female Infanticide

May 6th– May 12th                       Rape

May 13th– May 19th                 Acid Attacks

May 20th– May 26th                 Child Marriage

To Submit:

  • Send up to 3 pieces of original writing in either PDF or Word…

