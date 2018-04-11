The Upcoming Reunion- Georgia Park

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

My father was my date to the abortion clinic

he can be my date again to this family reunion

instead of my cousin and i both bringing our boyfriends

(hers is more impressive and will invite unhealthy comparisons)

and both our puppies

(hers is younger and will attract more attention)

and everyone asking, “Who will be the first to get married?”

No, I’ll just go with my father, and drink.

I’ll drink to my beautiful cousin

and all of her accomplishments.

And when I say, “Oh, I won’t have a wedding”

what i mean is, neither my cousin

or my aunties will be invited.

But I’ll go to hers, and relish it

Hell, if she has a champagne fountain

I’ll even take the initiative

to get everyone skinny dipping in it

because when i talk

everybody shuts up and listens

i always get these parties

to…