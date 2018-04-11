The Upcoming Reunion- Georgia Park
My father was my date to the abortion clinic
he can be my date again to this family reunion
instead of my cousin and i both bringing our boyfriends
(hers is more impressive and will invite unhealthy comparisons)
and both our puppies
(hers is younger and will attract more attention)
and everyone asking, “Who will be the first to get married?”
No, I’ll just go with my father, and drink.
I’ll drink to my beautiful cousin
and all of her accomplishments.
And when I say, “Oh, I won’t have a wedding”
what i mean is, neither my cousin
or my aunties will be invited.
But I’ll go to hers, and relish it
Hell, if she has a champagne fountain
I’ll even take the initiative
to get everyone skinny dipping in it
because when i talk
everybody shuts up and listens
i always get these parties
to…
