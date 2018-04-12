They Don’t Understand- Devereaux Frazier
Devereaux Frazier on the Go Dog Go Cafe
Clean out my lungs
And search my heart
There’s nothing and everything t
To confirm your suspicions
I’m an ally to the wrong side
But even my friends don’t understand
I can be seen and not heard
Heard and not easily seen
Switching between identities
Is a basic part of being me
Black autistic writer
Angry, hateful part time liar
Full time fire, I can burn for weeks
But also weak cause I can’t escape my past
Best the bell or get the knockout punch
Homies get cornered turn bitches to lunch
Strong bars don’t matter like weak arms
Not fair but it’s the mountain I gotta climb
Pick the pieces off the ground
Redeem the time
Categories: Friends of Brave and Reckless
