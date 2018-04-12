They Don’t Understand- Devereaux Frazier

Go Dog Go Café

Clean out my lungs

And search my heart

There’s nothing and everything t

To confirm your suspicions

I’m an ally to the wrong side

But even my friends don’t understand

I can be seen and not heard

Heard and not easily seen

Switching between identities

Is a basic part of being me

Black autistic writer

Angry, hateful part time liar

Full time fire, I can burn for weeks

But also weak cause I can’t escape my past

Best the bell or get the knockout punch

Homies get cornered turn bitches to lunch

Strong bars don’t matter like weak arms

Not fair but it’s the mountain I gotta climb

Pick the pieces off the ground

Redeem the time