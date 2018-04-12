You ask why

as if

there is some answer

that would satisfy us

that could make us

nod our heads

in collective agreement

Yes, we would say wisely

he should have taken his life

Yes, she deserved to be a statistic

Ask instead how much pain

must a human being

endure to choose dying

over existing?

Ask how low

self-worth can sink

to sincerely believe

that

wives

husbands

children

parents

siblings

best friends

would be better off without him?

How dark and poisoned

must the air surrounding her

become

to choose to stop breathing?

I have stood at the edge of that abyss

weary to my very bones

helpless

hopeless

trapped so deep and

alone in my own head

that I did not believe

that I would ever be able to

wrestle free

from sticky black self-hatred

desperation

that blinded my eyes

choked my lungs

filled my thoughts

I do not need to ask why?

My soul aches

that another sister

another brother

another life

has been lost

no memorials

for me to lay a wreath

no candles to light

no hands to hold

in this nameless war

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved