Why?
You ask why
as if
there is some answer
that would satisfy us
that could make us
nod our heads
in collective agreement
Yes, we would say wisely
he should have taken his life
Yes, she deserved to be a statistic
Ask instead how much pain
must a human being
endure to choose dying
over existing?
Ask how low
self-worth can sink
to sincerely believe
that
wives
husbands
children
parents
siblings
best friends
would be better off without him?
How dark and poisoned
must the air surrounding her
become
to choose to stop breathing?
I have stood at the edge of that abyss
weary to my very bones
helpless
hopeless
trapped so deep and
alone in my own head
that I did not believe
that I would ever be able to
wrestle free
from sticky black self-hatred
desperation
that blinded my eyes
choked my lungs
filled my thoughts
I do not need to ask why?
My soul aches
that another sister
another brother
another life
has been lost
no memorials
for me to lay a wreath
no candles to light
no hands to hold
in this nameless war
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
Leave a Reply