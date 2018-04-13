NaPoWriMo/GloPoWriMo 2018 Friday

Participating in NaPoWriMo/ GloPoWriMo? Tell us all about it on the Go Dog Go Cafe!

Go Dog Go Café

Napowrimo-poetry-challenge-april

The Baristas at Go Dog Go Cafe want to show our support for WordPress community members participating in NaPoWriMo/GloPoWriMo 2018. Throughout the month of April, we invite writers participating in the challenge to share some of their NaPoWriMo/ GloPoWriMo writing on Fridays.

How to participate:

  • Tell us how its going! We would love to hear about your successes and your challenges.  Where have you been getting your inspiration this month?

  • Drop a link to your best NaPoWriMo/GloPoWriMo 2018 piece of the week.

  • Visit other links below and show support for your fellow poets.

Categories: Poetry