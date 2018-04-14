It’s Only Poetry

The Lithium Chronicles

If they ask how I was able to turn

pain into beauty and bring

their darkness to the light,

tell them it was only poetry.

Don’t tell them how your name

still swirled under my tongue

no matter how many times

I fought to swallow it.

Don’t tell them about the nights

I spent locked inside my mind

and how bitter charcoal

was the only thing to save me.

Don’t tell them how I wore

the darkest parts of the night

and walked hand-in-hand

with demons and insomnia.

Don’t tell them how I plucked

the stars from weeping eyes

and tried to barter them

for wishes and some sleep.

Don’t tell them how I lived

between the darkness and the light,

just tell them I lived with poetry

tucked beneath my skin.

© Nicole Lyons 2018