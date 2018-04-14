Slick- Kindra M. Austin

Running on midnight, oil

peels ‘neath my flit feet—

heel to toe, heel to toe; but

toil and tarry with nary a mile made distant.

Sluts like me are always found

out, cos spouses see the webs of deceit

weaved with widow-like legs wide open—

not as stupid as we

pretend. Oh!

We do pretend our husbands’ best friends, or

brothers-in-law, or bosses all have hearts

appended to their throbbing dicks.

‘And that dick’s heart beats only for me.’

(Swoon!)

 

Slut found out

living in a small town,

sucking on spoils—

I’m gonna fucking die here,

defamed.

I’ve defiled my own name.

© Kindra M. Austin

