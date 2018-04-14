Slick- Kindra M. Austin
Kindra Austin on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Running on midnight, oil
peels ‘neath my flit feet—
heel to toe, heel to toe; but
toil and tarry with nary a mile made distant.
Sluts like me are always found
out, cos spouses see the webs of deceit
weaved with widow-like legs wide open—
not as stupid as we
pretend. Oh!
We do pretend our husbands’ best friends, or
brothers-in-law, or bosses all have hearts
appended to their throbbing dicks.
‘And that dick’s heart beats only for me.’
(Swoon!)
Slut found out
living in a small town,
sucking on spoils—
I’m gonna fucking die here,
defamed.
I’ve defiled my own name.
© Kindra M. Austin
Kindra M. Austin is an indie author (her books can be found here), a founding member of Indie Blu(e), and a writer/managing editor at Sudden Denouement, Blood Into Ink, and Whisper and the Roar. A Sagittarius Valkyrie from the state of Michigan…
View original post 27 more words
Categories: Poetry
Leave a Reply