Running with the Wolves (revisited)

Moon

full

ripe

shines on skin

alabaster

frost crunches

under bare feet

breath a vaporous cloud

visible in the chill night air

I do not feel the cold

shiver only from the thrill

Mournful cry

of my brothers and sisters

in the still night

calls to me

sings of adventures

to be shared

pulses in my veins

awakens the hunter

lures me to the pack

I give up

my fear

my humanity

I offer

rich

red blood

burning passion

that smolders deep

I embrace

the night

heady freedom

darkness

wildness

I am running with the wolves tonight

