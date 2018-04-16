Special Call for Submissions: Exploitation of Women

Whisper and the Roar

The Whisper and the Roar Collective is seeking submissions for an upcoming series on the global exploitation of women. We are accepting poetry, prose, fiction, personal narratives, and essays on these topics from around the globe. We are looking for writing that makes us feel, makes us think, that moves us.

April 15th– April 21st Domestic Violence

April 22nd – April 28th Sexual Exploitation

April 29- May 5th Female Infanticide

May 6th– May 12th Rape

May 13th– May 19th Acid Attacks

May 20th– May 26th Child Marriage

To Submit: