When You Lap My Feet- Stephen Fuller
Stephen Fuller makes me long for the sea.
When you lap my feet
With your soothing song
I want to dive into your wetness
To see how deep inside our souls
I can swim.
I walk towards you step by step
Until your song drowns the noises
Life makes of other people’s living.
I could stand on your sand
Its moving foundation
Feel you slip it away from under me
And never fear a thing
Then watch the gull fly
Over your shimmering skin
Aloft in freedom
Finding inside a sustenance
That brings life
Only your deepest flesh knows.
I am briefly jealous.
Until I hear your song again
Singing for me
Alone in the surf where you end
Always giving me a loving caress
That froths as it fades
And surges up, again and again.
You deposit gifts on my earth
Broken shells and drifting weeds
Only I can see as my treasure.
Here, the smoothed rock,
View original post 68 more words
Categories: Poetry
Leave a Reply