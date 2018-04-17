When You Lap My Feet- Stephen Fuller

Pointed Home

When you lap my feet

With your soothing song

I want to dive into your wetness

To see how deep inside our souls

I can swim.

I walk towards you step by step

Until your song drowns the noises

Life makes of other people’s living.

I could stand on your sand

Its moving foundation

Feel you slip it away from under me

And never fear a thing

Then watch the gull fly

Over your shimmering skin

Aloft in freedom

Finding inside a sustenance

That brings life

Only your deepest flesh knows.

I am briefly jealous.

Until I hear your song again

Singing for me

Alone in the surf where you end

Always giving me a loving caress

That froths as it fades

And surges up, again and again.

You deposit gifts on my earth

Broken shells and drifting weeds

Only I can see as my treasure.

Here, the smoothed rock,