My Lover Is a Woman/Pat Parker- In Honor of National Poetry Month

I.

my lover is a woman

& when i hold her

feel her warmth

i feel good

feel safe

then—i never think of

my family’s voices

never hear my sisters say

bulldaggers, queers, funny

come see us, but don’t

bring your friends

it’s ok with us,

but don’t tell mama

it’d break her heart

never feel my father

turn in his grave

never hear my mother cry

Lord, what kind of child is this?

II.

my lover’s hair is blonde

& when it rubs across my face

it feels soft

feels like a thousand fingers

touch my skin & hold me

and i feel good

then—i never think of the little boy

who spat & called me nigger

never think of the policemen

who kicked my body & said crawl

never think of Black bodies

hanging in trees or filled

with bullet holes

never hear my sisters say

white folks hair stinks

don’t trust any of them

never feel my father

turn in his grave

never hear my mother talk

of her backache after scrubbing floors

never hear her cry

Lord, what kind of child is this?

III.

my lover’s eyes are blue

& when she looks at me

i float in a warm lake

feel my muscles go weak with want

feel good

feel safe

then—i never think of the blue

eyes that have glared at me

moved three stools away from me

in a bar

never hear my sisters rage

of syphilitic Black men as

guinea pigs

rage of sterilized children

watch them just stop in an

intersection to scare the old

white bitch

never feel my father turn

in his grave

never remember my mother

teaching me the yes sirs & ma’ams

to keep me alive

never hear my mother cry

Lord, what kind of child is this?

IV.

& when we go to a gay bar

& my people shun me because i crossed

the line

& her people look to see what’s

wrong with her

what defect

drove her to me

& when we walk the streets

of this city

forget and touch

or hold hands

& the people

stare, glare, frown, & taunt

at those queers

i remember

every word taught me

every word said to me

every deed done to me

& then i hate

i look at my lover

& for an instant

doubt

then—i hold her hand tighter

& i can hear my mother cry.

Lord, what kind of child is this?

Pat Parker was the author of Movement in Black (Diana Press, 1978) and actively involved in the civil rights, women’s rights, and gay rights movements on the West Coast.