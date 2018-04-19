Coming soon: Indie Blu(e)

Kindra Austin, Jimmi Campkin, Christine Ray and Mariah Voutilainen are excited to announce that they will soon be launching Indie Blu(e). Indie Blu(e) is designed to be a vehicle to support both self-published writers and those published through small independent presses, as well as the readers who are passionate about independent writing. The concept for Indie Blu(e) grew out of the idea that individually, independent writers have reach through word of mouth and social media, but that this reach could grow significantly if they networked with other independent writers to shine a spotlight on their collected body of work.

The founders of Indie Blu(e) will offer a home for curated writers to promote their books, provide readers with honest, thoughtfully crafted book reviews and the opportunity to learn more about the member writers. Indie Blu(e) strives to be a hub for the type of edgy, high-quality writing that the founders love to read and want to share with a broader community of readers.

If you are interested in learning more about Indie Blu(e) and/or are interested in being a book reviewer for the Indie Blu(e) Collective, reach out to us at indieblucollective@gmail.com.

*Indie Blu(e) strives to bring together readers and writers of edgy or “divergent” literature. If your writing does not fit comfortably into those categories, we recommend that you investigate other WordPress resources such as Chris The Story Reading Ape’s Blog and Masterpiece Marketplace.

Images courtesy of Jimmi Campkin