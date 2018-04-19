nights that talk of you-Devika Mathur/My Valiant Soul

MY VALIANT SOUL

A mesh of poetry ascends in my scalp of lights

the place punctured by your visits often,

in my nocturnal nights of anxiety and suicides.

You step on to my body, peeling layers

of SCARS and you watched POETRY

C A S C A D I N G

in molten, mountain flush of hours.

I am not dead if that’s what you mean—

There are splinters of time and flower

the raw ageless faces of skin,

goblet eye of evil-

here moon meets sun,

and earth meets my soul

it’s a travesty of you and me

rather than what you did to me.

I have seen the postcards of vintage ink

our lotus bodies sinking like air,

tropical destinations, with kisses side by side

I ate your nails, your fingers, your dirt

defying existence of deads & deads.

Now, my finger bleeds fungus,

crochet of inhuman trepidations.

I…