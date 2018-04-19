Recklessly She Declared Truth
Thank you Davy D at the Go Dog Go Cafe for this morning’s inspiration
recklessly she looked deep inside
saw fire and ice in her heart
smelled iron and copper in her blood
felt moon and ocean tides tug her soul
knew the hum of words
crawling under skin
burning to escape
knew herself a poet
the short shortsightedness
of self-declared authorities
who believed themselves arbitrators
anointed from above be damned
she knew they did not
have the wisdom
the clarity
the passion
to judge
all that she was
truth would be
hers alone to reveal
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray
