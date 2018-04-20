Help Wanted: Book Reviewers for Indie Blu(e)

The buzz is building for Indie Blu(e), the new collective of indie-published writers & readers who want to discover them. The editors of Indie Blu(e) are currently recruiting book reviewers.

Six good reasons to write book reviews for Indie Blu(e):

Free copies of books by great indie writers

Advanced access to new releases

Further development of your writing and reviewing skills

Increased exposure for your writing

Opportunity to network with indie writers & indie publishers

Opportunity to support & promote indie writers

Intrigued? Contact us at indieblucollective@gmail.com

Image courtesy of Jimmi Campkin