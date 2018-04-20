Help Wanted: Book Reviewers for Indie Blu(e)
The buzz is building for Indie Blu(e), the new collective of indie-published writers & readers who want to discover them. The editors of Indie Blu(e) are currently recruiting book reviewers.
Six good reasons to write book reviews for Indie Blu(e):
- Free copies of books by great indie writers
- Advanced access to new releases
- Further development of your writing and reviewing skills
- Increased exposure for your writing
- Opportunity to network with indie writers & indie publishers
- Opportunity to support & promote indie writers
Intrigued? Contact us at indieblucollective@gmail.com
Image courtesy of Jimmi Campkin
Categories: Indie Blu(e)
Definitely sounds like a wonderful opportunity.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Give it some thought! It very supportive and grateful community!
LikeLike
Do they have their own site or anything that I can check out? It would definitely help me see if it’s something I’d be interested in.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Raney- the site just launched today, so there is not a ton of content up yet but enough perhaps to get a feel. https://indieblu.net/
LikeLike
I would definitely love to help any way I can.
Ari.
LikeLike
Ari- we would LOVE to have you review books for us. We’ll chat.
LikeLiked by 1 person