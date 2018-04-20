Help Wanted: Book Reviewers for Indie Blu(e)

dsc_0066 Jimmi Campkin

The buzz is building for Indie Blu(e), the new collective of indie-published writers & readers who want to discover them. The editors of Indie Blu(e) are currently recruiting book reviewers.

Six good reasons to write book reviews for Indie Blu(e):

  • Free copies of books by great indie writers
  • Advanced access to new releases
  • Further development of your writing and reviewing skills
  • Increased exposure for your writing
  • Opportunity to network with indie writers & indie publishers
  • Opportunity to support & promote indie writers

 

Intrigued? Contact us at indieblucollective@gmail.com

Image courtesy of Jimmi Campkin

