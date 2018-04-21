Undone
My quiet stretches out
like a web of shadow
words unsaid
black diamonds
that glitter on delicate strands of moonlight
that shine through frosted windows
I kneel
naked
vulnerable
in the shade cast by candle flame
I am undone
brought low
I have no language
to express need
no words
to beg for comfort
only silent tears
averted eyes
aching heart
weary head
clenched fists
to hide the shaking
Have you learned me
enough
to understand
that tonight
the first move is yours to make
that you must be the strong one?
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
C is this yours? LOVE it!
It is, as a matter of fact. Its part of a collection of poetry that I stumble across form June and July 2017 and say to myself, “Oh, I remember that piece! Look, it doesn’t suck.” I am so glad it spoke to you.
I love it. So good!
Thank you my friend
This made me think of someone I love who has issues with intimacy. It’s beautiful.
Thank you so much Allane
Beautiful!
You are very kind to say so.
Nothing but the truth.
❤
