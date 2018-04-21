Undone

10 Comments

My quiet stretches out

like a web of shadow

words unsaid

black diamonds

that glitter on delicate strands of moonlight

that shine through frosted windows

 

I kneel

naked

vulnerable

in the shade cast by candle flame

I am undone

brought low

 

I have no language

to express need

no words

to beg for comfort

only silent tears

averted eyes

aching heart

weary head

clenched fists

to hide the shaking

 

Have you learned me

enough

to understand

that tonight

the first move is yours to make

that you must be the strong one?

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Categories: Poetry

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

10 Comments »

  2. “Have you learned me

    enough

    to understand

    that tonight

    the first move is yours to make

    that you must be the strong one?”

    This made me think of someone I love who has issues with intimacy. It’s beautiful.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s