Jazz In the Wee Hours

3 am

up again

the house is still

soft jazz keeps me company

while I write

words of poetry

very faintly

I start to hear

A hidden drum beat

In the music

It is low, subtle

Rat-a-tat-tat

Rat-a-tat-tat

It is a heart beat

Hypnotic

Rhythmic

The night now alive

The beat pulls at

My consciousness

Brings me closer

To the speaker

Starts to thrum

In my blood

I am entranced

Enchanted

Fascinated

Who is this musician

Who has stolen stealthily

In these wee hours

And seduced me

With this clandestine

Percussive beat?

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

