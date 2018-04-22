Jazz In the Wee Hours
3 am
up again
the house is still
soft jazz keeps me company
while I write
words of poetry
very faintly
I start to hear
A hidden drum beat
In the music
It is low, subtle
Rat-a-tat-tat
Rat-a-tat-tat
It is a heart beat
Hypnotic
Rhythmic
The night now alive
The beat pulls at
My consciousness
Brings me closer
To the speaker
Starts to thrum
In my blood
I am entranced
Enchanted
Fascinated
Who is this musician
Who has stolen stealthily
In these wee hours
And seduced me
With this clandestine
Percussive beat?
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
