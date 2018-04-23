Dangerous Woman (Revisited)

I am no girl

I am woman

darkness entwined

with light

complete

content

on my own

willing to share myself

with you

when it suits me

 

I meet your gaze

unabashed

bold

knowing

but you will sense

faraway look

in my eyes

where constellations dance

oceans swell

 

I dance alone

in moonlight

music thrums in my veins

eyes closed

arms moving sinuously

hips swaying

lost in the beat

you may join me

if you wish

but I lead

 

I am deep

rich

red

wine

taste of blackberry

plum

on my lips

leave you wanting

more

you will not soon forget

my kiss

 

or the touch

of my hand

lazily caressing

your skin

my agile fingers

entwined in your hair

drawing you closer

my lips

at your throat

your body will whisper

it’s secrets to me

 

I will be

the taste

your mouth

continues

to crave

aroma of

lavender

sandalwood

clary sage

that lingers

on your sheets

ghost of a touch

down your spine

memory

that makes you

bite your lip

long

after

I go

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

