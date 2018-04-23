Dangerous Woman (Revisited)
I am no girl
I am woman
darkness entwined
with light
complete
content
on my own
willing to share myself
with you
when it suits me
I meet your gaze
unabashed
bold
knowing
but you will sense
faraway look
in my eyes
where constellations dance
oceans swell
I dance alone
in moonlight
music thrums in my veins
eyes closed
arms moving sinuously
hips swaying
lost in the beat
you may join me
if you wish
but I lead
I am deep
rich
red
wine
taste of blackberry
plum
on my lips
leave you wanting
more
you will not soon forget
my kiss
or the touch
of my hand
lazily caressing
your skin
my agile fingers
entwined in your hair
drawing you closer
my lips
at your throat
your body will whisper
it’s secrets to me
I will be
the taste
your mouth
continues
to crave
aroma of
lavender
sandalwood
clary sage
that lingers
on your sheets
ghost of a touch
down your spine
memory
that makes you
bite your lip
long
after
I go
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Categories: Poetry
