Nicholas is an indie writer from Ottawa, Canada, and former author of the Free Verse Revolution blog, which spawned three full books of poetry, GROUND ZERO (2013); SWEAR TO ME (2017) and the FVR COLLECTION (2018), as well as smaller chapbooks THE KILLING WAGE (2014), LITTLE CITY (2015) and GENERATION WHY (2016).

An advocate of mental health and LGBT+ issues, Nicholas is currently working on his novel FOUNDING FATHERS after a seven year sabbatical from writing books and a followup to SWEAR TO ME, an ambitious anthology which brought together several writers in the name of mental health.

Free Verse RevolutionFREE VERSE REVOLUTION: THE COLLECTION (2010-2017) is a compendium of works from Nicholas Gagnier’s Free Verse Revolution blog, which ran six years under various banners until its closure in 2018. It includes the exclusive chapbook “Dear Skylar”, featuring contributions from Kindra. M Austin and Kristiana Reed…

