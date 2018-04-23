Kindra Austin, Jimmi Campkin, Stephen Fuller, Christine Ray and Mariah Voutilainen are proud to announce the official launch of Indie Blu(e). Indie Blu(e) is our way to support self-published writers and those publish through small independent presses and connect them with readers who are passionate about independent writing.

Individually, independent writers have a certain amount of reach through word of mouth and social media, but that this reach expands significantly when they network with other independent writers to shine a spotlight on their collected body of work.

The founders of Indie Blu(e) are offering a home for curated writers to promote their books, provide readers with honest, thoughtfully crafted book reviews and interviews with writers that will give readers insight into the writer’s creative process as well as the publishing process. We will feature writers who have already successfully published as well as first-time authors.

Indie Blu(e) is a hub for the type of edgy, high-quality writing that the founders themselves love to read and want to share with a broader community of readers.

If you are interested in being a member author or book reviewer for the Indie Blu(e) Collective, contact us at indieblucollective@gmail.com. To receive Indie Blu(e) Newsletters and Book Release Announcements by email, sign up for our Mailing List.

*Indie Blu(e) strives to bring together readers and writers of edgy or “divergent” literature. If your writing does not fit comfortably into those categories, we recommend that you investigate other WordPress resources such as Chris The Story Reading Ape’s Blog and Masterpiece Marketplace.

Images courtesy of Jimmi Campkin