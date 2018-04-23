Trigger Finger- Christine Ray

Whisper and the Roar

Whisper and the Roar

trigger finger

soft hand

in velvet glove

holding

still smoking gun

that triggered me

did not mean harm

and yet . . .

the hole

in my gut

leaks blood

dark crimson

that spreads

like spilled ink

it was a clean shot

through and through

that caught me unaware

crushed bone and

memory

create the outline

of my body

on hard cement floor

ignore the scene

of the crime

I am deft

at resurrecting

mopping

the mess

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

