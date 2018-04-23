Trigger Finger- Christine Ray
My latest piece on Whisper and the Roar
soft hand
in velvet glove
holding
still smoking gun
that triggered me
did not mean harm
and yet . . .
the hole
in my gut
leaks blood
dark crimson
that spreads
like spilled ink
it was a clean shot
through and through
that caught me unaware
crushed bone and
memory
create the outline
of my body
on hard cement floor
ignore the scene
of the crime
I am deft
at resurrecting
mopping
the mess
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
