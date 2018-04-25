Brute – Eric Syrdal
Eric Syrdal takes a stand on Whisper and the Roar.
This is something I need to write
while the fire of anger is in my heart
In these later years of my life
I have learned to let go of anger
more quickly
so what is left of my heart doesn’t become
blackened and bitter
But I must say this
You disgust me
You have my complete contempt
and that is not an easy thing to do
I have a forgiving heart
I strive to understand
to accept
to empathize
I cannot do this with you
You confound me to no end
I am continuously embarrassed and confused
by your actions
You can not comprehend how much
rage fills my heart when I think of you
what you do
what you consider amusement
is a sick and twisted malady
which is incurable in the likes of you
what gives you the right
to approach her?
what broken logic
do…
Categories: Poetry
