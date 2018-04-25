Brute – Eric Syrdal

Whisper and the Roar

This is something I need to write

while the fire of anger is in my heart

In these later years of my life

I have learned to let go of anger

more quickly

so what is left of my heart doesn’t become

blackened and bitter

But I must say this

You disgust me

You have my complete contempt

and that is not an easy thing to do

I have a forgiving heart

I strive to understand

to accept

to empathize

I cannot do this with you

You confound me to no end

I am continuously embarrassed and confused

by your actions

You can not comprehend how much

rage fills my heart when I think of you

what you do

what you consider amusement

is a sick and twisted malady

which is incurable in the likes of you

what gives you the right

to approach her?

what broken logic

do…