Faucets To West – Nicole Lyons

I am not a good woman.

I am sons upon light years,

daughters making hard love

with blue moons and every

wish on every fallen star

cast forth through double-panes

on lonely Friday nights

like the ones you swore you would

never relive again.

I am not a good woman.

I tuck my dreams in at night now,

behind balconies not yet barred

until our youngest heart decides

she is not yet a good woman

and scales the walls we have built

to keep her in and safe, and completely

ignorant and pure.

I am not a good woman.

But I am here still, hiding

in the bushes on the corner of our

1/4 acre dream lot,

the dream yard

of the dream home

we have signed our souls away for.

I am not a good woman.

And every time I turn faucets west

and soak the morning in glory