She
Powerful work from Karem Barratt on Whisper and the Roar
I am she,
Who screamed at the night,
Demanding justice for her blood,
Spilled by a knife,
Legs held by the mothers who
Were supposed to love her.
I am she,
Who held her baby tight,
As the bombs teared her world,
Walls falling down, her child
Of light, now the colour of earth.
I am she,
Looking at the boys passing by
On their way to school, laughter
And jokes echoing against her hut,
As she stays, alone, knowing she has been
Left, behind.
I am she.
Crying in the corner, silently,
The shadow of his fingers still
Hanging around her arms, she
Trying to drink her tears, telling
Herself lies, for no one would
Believe her.
I am she.
Alone, unfed, hurt, turned
Into a shade, heavy with burdens
Beyond my age. I am she, seeing
My young face reflected on the eyes
Of those who shriek a…
