She Should- Linda Lee Lyberg

She should forget her passions and innermost desires
incinerate her wants and needs
build a gasoline fired funeral pyre
tie them all to the killing stake
burning away her emotions
as her soul forsakes
who she is.

She should remember her place in this world
be acquiescent and always say yes
bury her fiery soulful gypsy spirit
bow her head and accept
where women belong
as her sisters
die.

She should bury in graves her dreams and wishes
throw dirt over their abstract essence
lay stones to keep them from surfacing
coming forth and re-birthing
ever again.

She should.
She
won’t, ever.

©2018 Linda Lee Lyberg

