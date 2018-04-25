She Should- Linda Lee Lyberg

Whisper and the Roar

She should forget her passions and innermost desires

incinerate her wants and needs

build a gasoline fired funeral pyre

tie them all to the killing stake

burning away her emotions

as her soul forsakes

who she is.

She should remember her place in this world

be acquiescent and always say yes

bury her fiery soulful gypsy spirit

bow her head and accept

where women belong

as her sisters

die.

She should bury in graves her dreams and wishes

throw dirt over their abstract essence

lay stones to keep them from surfacing

coming forth and re-birthing

ever again.

She should.

She

won’t, ever.

©2018 Linda Lee Lyberg

